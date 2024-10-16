Traffic congestion at MGR Roundabout continues unabated

The continued traffic congestion around the MGR Statue poses safety concerns among motorists and commuters.

As vehicles coming through Bharathidasan Salai, Anna Nagar Link Road and Puthur converge at the spot, traffic congestion can be seen throughout the day at MGR Roundabout. With the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and a few other hospitals situated close by, a large number of ambulances have to make their way through the heavy traffic.

Despite the presence of traffic police, many commuters still face difficulties as vehicles vie with each other to cross over, complained motorists.

“Given the heavy congestion around the roundabout, we often find it difficult to pass through the traffic. The frequent traffic snarls that we face often puts patient‘s lives in harm’s way,” said K. Swamikumar, an ambulance driver.

To reduce the traffic congestion near MGR Roundabout and MGMGH, the Tiruchi Corporation has floated tenders to build a 30 feet motorable bridge across the Uyyakondan canal at a cost of ₹1.2 crore. The bridge will connect Raja Colony with Bharathi Nagar and is expected to serve as an alternative route.

The construction work for the motorable bridge will begin in November, 2024 and will be completed within a year, said V. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner.