Traffic comes to a standstill for hours due to truck breakdown at two places in Tiruchi

December 04, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

It was a nightmarish experience for hundreds of travellers and motorists as the four-lane Tiruchi-Chennai highway in the city witnessed heavy traffic jam for more than eight hours on Sunday.

It all started with the breakdown of a truck on the middle of the new Cauvery bridge on the highway and another vehicle on the highway near the parallel Cauvery bridge in the early hours. Since the trucks occupied a sizeable portion of the carriageway, vehicles proceeding to Chennai on the highway and Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil and the incoming vehicles to Tiruchi had to move at a snail’s pace, thereby leading to lining up of hundreds of vehicles from Chennai bypass road from Mela Chinthamani and the service roads at Kondayampettai in Thiruvanaikovil

If the vehicles that passed the new Cauvery bridge in the early morning took about 30 minutes to 40 minutes to get out of the traffic jam, it took about two hours to drive past a km stretch after 8 am. Many ambulances, with patients who required emergency medical attention, also had to crawl as the stranded vehicles could not provide space for them. This situation continued beyond 2 pm.

Since the closure of the old Cauvery bridge in the city for traffic for all vehicles, including two-wheelers, on account of carrying out repair and maintenance, the new Cauvery bridge on the Tiruchi-Chennai highway is facing enormous pressure. Residents of Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil have been hit hard. The vehicles, including public transport, cars and two-wheelers, which were using the old Cauvery bridge to reach Srirangam and vice versa, have been forced to use the new Cauvery bridge.