Traffic bottlenecks near school zone irks road users in Tiruchi

October 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 07:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

Frequent traffic snarls near Convent Road and Melapudur Main Road in Tiruchi have raised safety concerns among motorists and road users.

The junction, which leads to educational institutions, worship places and residential areas, serves as a major access point for commuters heading to various parts of the city. With all types of vehicles- autorickshaws, cars, vans, buses and two-wheelers attempting to crisscross at the junction, chaos reigns in the area.

Traffic snarls turn acute during peak hours as vehicles heading to Melapudur Main Road from Convent Road and those on the main road making a right turn to the Melapudur area converge on the junction. Road users also pointed to the inconvenience of vehicles parking on either side of the roads, which houses many commercial establishments.

Vehicles, especially two-wheelers, tend to collide against one another while trying to overtake to drive forward on their intended roads. It is said the area has witnessed many minor accidents involving vehicles crossing the junction.

The junction connecting the major roads becomes chaotic with vehicles coming from different directions. “It becomes increasingly difficult to cross the junction as drivers ride without concern for the oncoming vehicles. The pedestrians and students have to wait patiently to cross the road as we cannot predict from which direction vehicles would approach,” said V. Lakshmi, a school student.

According to road users, an effective traffic management plan should be employed to regulate the flow of traffic. “As the route connects some of the important parts of the city, the maximum movement of vehicles is on the stretch and due to the frequent traffic congestions, it becomes difficult for the motorists,” said T. Sugumaran, a road user.

When contacted, a senior police official said they would study the issue and take necessary steps to regulate traffic at the junction and prevent vehicles from parking on the roadside.

