Traffic awareness school comes up

TIRUCHI

The Ariyalur district police have established a Traffic Awareness School at Kairalabad. The Traffic Awareness School has been set up in the place where the old Kairalabad police station was functioning a few years ago.

Recurring instances of accidents in Ariyalur district necessitated the need to create greater awareness among public of road rule adherence and safe driving and hence it was decided to establish it, said police sources.

The old police station was given a facelift for housing it. Within the traffic awareness school premises a model road, model traffic roundabout, model signal and model speed breaker have been created. Inside the building, flex boards on traffic cautionary signs, information signs and regulatory signs have been kept on display for public viewing.

Sign boards on traffic-related dos and don'ts while driving have also been installed besides photographs displaying the violations often committed by vehicle users, including cell phone driving and triple riding.

The school would be manned by a team of four police personnel who would be drawn from the traffic wing to create public awareness. The sources said the plan was to bring school and college going students to the traffic school periodically and drive home to them road rule adherence and traffic-related safety messages.

As Ariyalur district has a chain of cement factories, the police personnel would also bring lorry drivers of these factories to the school and drive home the importance of safe driving by adhering to traffic rules, the sources said.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range Z. Annie Vijaya inaugurated the school on Thursday in the presence of the Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur V. R. Srinivasan, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ariyalur K. Jayakumar and senior Ariyalur district police officers participated. DIG Annie Vijaya planted a sapling in the traffic school premises.