Traditional recipes take centre stage in Thanjavur round

The sixth edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ that witnessed an overwhelming response was more of a celebration of traditional dishes here on Sunday. K. Kavitha Kumar was adjudged the winner of the Thanjavur round held at Kamala Subaramaniam Marriage Hall Participants presented a minimum of two dishes of which one categorised under ‘Namba Ooru NambaSavorit Pasta ’ represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu.

Judge for the contest chef K. Damodaran said the criteria constituted taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

Kavitha Kumar presented around 20 dishes in earthen clay pots which featured non-vegetarian dishes. Dishes prepared with mutton, fish, chicken and crab were the highlights. While K. Maruthu Pandian was adjudged first runner-up for his vegetarian delicacies. A. Premmi David was declared second runner-up for her mutton and chicken pasta roll. Consolation prizes were also given to participants.

Apart from the contest winners, two special prizes were awarded to participants from the age category 10-18 to identify and encourage kids aspiring to become top chef. K. Vishali and S.R. Eniya were the young winners in the 10-18 age category.

Chief Guest for the day was T. Venkatesan, Chairman, Thamarai International School, who presented the awards to the winners along with Chef Damodaran; B. Aravind Raj, Distributor, Vidiem Maya Appliances; C. Rajarathinam Kumar, Distributor, RKG Ghee; C. Sathish Kumar, Marketing Manager, Madhuram Rice; M. Senthil Kumar, Savorit Distributor; K. Ashok Kumar, Savorit Distributor; and M. Peter , RSM, Kallesuwari Refineries Private Limited.

