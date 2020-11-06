Traditional lamp-makers in Tiruchi face uncertain future

The lockdown badly affected the business of earthen lamps, and now, the monsoon too could create problems, the makers say

Artisans who make traditional earthen lamps (akal vilaku) at Mela Kondayampettai near Thiruvanaikovil in Tiruchi, have resumed the trade after a long break due to COVID-19.

While the lockdown ruined their business, the monsoon season could wreak havoc too, the potters fear. They have just begun making the lamps for Deepavali and subsequent Karthigai festivals.

“It is sad that a profession so widely praised by our forefathers does not help me get one square meal a day,” said M. Inbarasu, a potter living in Thiruvanaikoil, where once, at least 100 potters used to live and make clay vessels, pots and earthen lamps through the year. Now, there are barely 30 such families. “There are only three or four of us who make them the traditional way. While some have moved to making pots and pans, most others have shifted to construction work,” he said.

The remaining potters have begun purchasing clay to make the traditional vilaku lit during the forthcoming festivals. “One load of clay, enough to fill a mini-truck, costs ₹3000. Nearly 10,000 lamps can be made from it,” said L. Ganesan, another potter. The makers sell them at a low cost of ₹600 for 1,000 lamps.

The lockdown proved to be a big blow for the struggling lamp-makers. “Many of us had to struggle to find work and took up construction and other small odd jobs to get by. Construction work too was difficult to get,” Mr. Ganesan said. The women of the family, who had never gone to work before were also forced to seek jobs.

Wholesalers who purchase lamps from the makers and sell them at the market too, are apprehensive. “Many wholesalers have informed us that they will not be buying from us this year. We hope to make some direct sales but are not too hopeful,” Mr. Ganesan said.

The monsoon season would also prove to be a problem as the lamps will not dry well and the clay could become watery. While many potters across the State have received mechanised wheels, the few potters in Thiruvanaikoil are yet to receive them.

“We have asked the Collector several times, but are yet to receive any. The government needs to create platforms to showcase our work and create awareness about it,” said Mr. Inbarasu. “Pottery needs to be promoted among the youth and at fairs and exhibitions,” he added.