Traditional flavours favoured at culinary talent hunt

Winners of the third edition of The Hindu Our State Our Taste with Chef Damu in Tiruchi on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

M. Tamizharasi, 36, from Perambalur was adjudged the winner of the prelims of the third edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ held in Tiruchi on Sunday. Her traditional flavours and simple preparation of kambu koozh, kelvaragu kali, wheat adai, valaipoo vadai and pasta payasam won the praise of the panel of judges.

R. Vanaja Radhakrishnan, 56, from K.K Nagar, who presented a variety of rice made with traditional millets comprising 37 dishes, was declared the first runner-up. Idli rasmalai, veg lasagna, thinai mango kulfi, and pasta somas won the second runner-up title for M. R Revathi, 46, from Poolangudi.

Chef K. Damodharan, who judged the preparations, along with chefs P. Alagar and K. Durairajan, lauded the participants for presenting a wide range of traditional flavours.

The participants were allowed to bring vegetarian or non-vegetarian dishes, with a minimum of two dishes, and one representing the flavour of Tamil Nadu with “Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta”.

R. Chandrasekar, distributor, Vidiem Kitchen Appliances; R. Jaganathan, distributor, RKG Ghee; M. Peter, Regional Sales Manager at Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited; J. Radhika, category head, Savorit; B. Srilekha, distributor, Madhuram Rice were present at the event held at Ramyas Hotel.

