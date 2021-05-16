Trading begins on West Boulevard Road

In spite of simmering differences, a section of wholesale traders shifted operations from Gandhi Market to West Boulevard Road in the city on Sunday night.

After locking all gates of Gandhi Market to deny access to traders and customers, officials of Tiruchi Corporation made arrangements on West Boulevard Road from Kamaraj Arch to Vellamandi Corner for traders to set up temporary shops.

While one side of the road has been earmarked for wholesale traders, the opposite side has been allotted for retailers. Under the arrangement, the wholesale traders will transact business in the night and the retail traders from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.. In order to ensure social distancing, circles have been drawn on the road.

According to sources, traders were divided on shifting the operations from Gandhi Market. They held an emergency meeting on Sunday night near Marakkadai to discuss the issue.

While a section of them was in favour of the new arrangements, others reportedly expressed reservations. They felt that all traders were not consulted before the decision was taken. Some said they were forced to accept it. Though a consensus was elusive, a section of wholesale traders went ahead with transacting business on West Boulevard Road.