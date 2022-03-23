Traders urge Thanjavur Corporation to revive daily rent collection

Vegetable vendors at the Evening Bazaar here have urged Thanjavur Corporation to revive daily collection of rent and provide basic facilities at the market to help them pursue their business.

In a memorandum submitted to Corporation Commissioner K. Saravanakumar on Tuesday, the vegetable traders led by AITUC office-bearers said they had been plying their trade at the place allotted to them by the civic body for the last four decades and the Corporation used to collect rent every day. It was suspended after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Requesting the civic body to revive the daily collection of rent, the traders sought basic infrastructure such as power connection and public restroom at the market for the benefit of women engaged in retailing of vegetables. The vendors were using diesel generators now.