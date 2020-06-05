Traders threaten to suspend sales

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Gandhi Market All Wholesale and Retail Traders Association announced that wholesale and retail vegetable traders in the city would suspend business from Sunday night unless and until the Gandhi Market was reopened.

The association issued an advertisement in a vernacular evening daily on Friday making the announcement after its office-bearers presented representations seeking the reopening of the market to Ministers Sellur Raju and Vellamandi N.Natarajan here on Thursday.

In the representation addressed to Collector, Ve. Govindarajalu, president of the association, pointed out that the Gandhi Market had been remained closed for over 70 days since the enforcement of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. The temporary wholesale market, allowed to function in the nights, was initially functioning on the service lanes on Chennai By-pass Road but later shifted to G.Corner grounds citing poor social distancing practices.

Apart from poor business at the G.Corner grounds, traders were also forced to carry on business under unsafe conditions as vegetable sacks were being stolen and exposed to rain. On May 17 and 24, vegetables worth several lakhs of rupees were damaged due the spells of heavy summer showers. Although traders were permitted to operate till 4 a.m. at the market, pressure was mounted on them to shut shop earlier, Mr.Govindarajalu alleged.

“With the relaxation in the lockdown norms, all major business establishments have opened. Under the circumstances, keeping the Gandhi Market closed was not justified. The market houses scores of other shops include flower shops, groceries and a host of other products, besides the vegetable shops. The livelihood of all these traders have been adversely affected,” Mr.Govindarajalu said.

Traders, if allowed to function, would adhere to the government norms of social distancing and other safety measures, he said urging the Collector to order the reopening of the market by June 7, failing which all wholesale and retail vegetable trade in the city would be suspended indefinitely.

Consumers oppose move

Meanwhile, the Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations has taken exception to the traders’ threat to suspend sale of vegetables in the city. Urging the government not to give in to the demand of reopening of the market now as it could pose a threat to not only the general public but also to the traders.

Expressing concern at the spread of the novel corona virus, M.Sekaran, president, of the federation, in a statement pointed out that the restrictions announced in operation of buses are hardly adhered to by the people. In such a situation, it would be risky to reopen the market, he said after a meeting of the federation members.

The Gandhi Market should be renovated and modernised and opened only for retail trade. The market should not be opened again with the congested and unhygienic conditions that existed there prior to its closure, he said.