Traders strike call evokes mixed response

The State-wide strike called by the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu to condemn the recent custodial deaths of the two traders, at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district evoked a mixed response on Friday.

Many shops and business establishments in Tiruchi city as well as in neighbouring Perambalur and Ariyalur districts remained open, police sources said. However, traders downed shutters in Pudukottai district heeding the call.

The traders association in a press release issued here has urged the State government to take steps to register a murder case against the police personnel concerned and render justice. It also wanted the government to hike the relief amount to the family of the victims to ₹1crore.