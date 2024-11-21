ADVERTISEMENT

Traders stage protest against disconnection of power supply to shops

Published - November 21, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

 Traders of Kamaraj Market stage a protest in Thanjavur on Thursday.

A section of traders at Kamaraj Market here have opposed the disconnection of power supply to their shops by Thanjavur Corporation officials citing non-payment of monthly rent. They staged a demonstration at the market complex on Thursday protesting the civic body’s action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiries reveal that some of the traders found it difficult to pay the monthly rent for the past few months due to low volume of business. They made representations to the civic body seeking the downward revision of the rent, but in vain.

As the outstanding rent for a handful of shops accumulated in lakhs, the officials asked the traders to settle the dues in one instalment. When the traders expressed their inability, the officials started disconnecting power supply to shops for which the rent was not paid for several months.

Irked by the civic body’s action, the traders staged a demonstration, condemning the Thanjavur Corporation for disrupting the power supply, for which they have been remitting the electricity charges to the Tangedco without fail until now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US