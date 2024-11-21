Traders stage protest against disconnection of power supply to shops

A section of traders at Kamaraj Market here have opposed the disconnection of power supply to their shops by Thanjavur Corporation officials citing non-payment of monthly rent. They staged a demonstration at the market complex on Thursday protesting the civic body’s action.

Inquiries reveal that some of the traders found it difficult to pay the monthly rent for the past few months due to low volume of business. They made representations to the civic body seeking the downward revision of the rent, but in vain.

As the outstanding rent for a handful of shops accumulated in lakhs, the officials asked the traders to settle the dues in one instalment. When the traders expressed their inability, the officials started disconnecting power supply to shops for which the rent was not paid for several months.

Irked by the civic body’s action, the traders staged a demonstration, condemning the Thanjavur Corporation for disrupting the power supply, for which they have been remitting the electricity charges to the Tangedco without fail until now.