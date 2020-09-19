Traders stage protest after minor fire breaks out at Gandhi Market

A minor fire inside the Gandhi Market triggered a protest by a section of traders demanding the reopening of the market.

The market has remained closed since late March following the pandemic.

The traders also demanded that the market complex be opened so that they could tend to the fire and clean up goods which had been locked up in various shops. V. Govindarajulu, State secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, who led the protest, alleged that traders were not even allowed to enter the market to inspect the losses caused by fire.

Heads of various traders associations of the market met District Collector S. Sivarasu on Saturday seeking action. “We urged the district administration to install CCTV cameras at all important locations at the market,” Mr. Govindarajalu said.

The traders also reiterated their stand against shifting to the Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi. “The Kallikudi market has only 830 shops of which over 150 have been allotted to farmers’ groups. There is not enough space for all of us there,” Mr. Govindarajulu maintained claiming that more than 2,000 traders were operating in and around Gandhi Market.

Meanwhile, S. Sivarasu, in a statement, said that there was no move to shift the Gandhi Market entirely to the central market at Kallikudi. Applications were invited from traders from across the State and shops at the central market were allotted based on the bids. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has barred the reopening of the Gandhi Market up to October 13, after which steps will be taken to reopen the market, he said.

The Collector said the police will conduct a thorough probe into the fire and initiate appropriate action. The City Corporation Commissioner has been advised to clear the garbage inside the market, he added.