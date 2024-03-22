Traders sore over indiscriminate seizure of cash by election squads

March 22, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indiscriminate seizure of cash by the election squads has drawn flak from traders.

Since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the district. The flying squads and the static surveillance squads have been checking the vehicles at various locations.

With the involvement of the police and paramilitary forces, the squads carry out random checks. In addition to the existing permanent check-posts, temporary check-posts have been established at various locations, including Manachanallur, Thuraiyur, Manapparai, and Karumandapam.

According to official sources, a total of ₹85 lakh, ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh in each case, has so far been seized in Tiruchi district since March 16. Several individuals, who carried cash, were small traders and merchants. Some traders, who carried the day’s collection, had to hand over the money to election authorities as they did not have proper documents to prove their case.

The traders, particularly those into the business of distribution of beverages, biscuits, sweets, and snacks, complain that the policemen and members of flying squads and others, had been indulging in indiscriminate seizure of cash. They simply seize the cash if the traders or others carry more than ₹50,000. They do not take into account presentation of proof.

“Our model of business is to supply milk to our customers, tea shops, restaurant owners, and collect payments daily. But we could not collect money from the customers and agents as the election authorities seized money kept in excess of ₹50,000 at several places. They are not ready to accept the daily collection invoices,” says a milk distributor.

M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector-cum-Returning Officer of Tiruchi Lok Sabha Constituency, told The Hindu that there was no issue if the traders or others had proper documents to prove their claims. The bills and receipts should bear GST number. But, most of them, who had to hand over cash to the squads, did not have proper documents. They were not in proper order.

A nodal officer had been appointed to carry out audit of cash seized by field-level election officials on a daily basis. The people concerned could produce documents to reclaim the cash. Of ₹85 lakh cash seized so far, ₹7 lakh had been returned. The remaining amount had been deposited at the respective treasury offices. The money would be returned to the persons concerned after the election, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said and added that the aim was to ensure free and fair election and to prevent flow of unaccounted money.