Traders seek withdrawal of export duty on small onions

The Centre’s decision to fix the minimum export price and impose 40% export duty on onion exports has adversely affected small onion growers and traders of Tamil Nadu this summer, though the restrictions are aimed at maintaining domestic supply of the large Bellary variety in the country, claim wholesalers in Tiruchi.

They have urged the State and Central governments to take steps to notify a separate product code for small onions, de-linking it from the Bellary variety of onions, which frequently attracts restrictions on exports/imports.

Early this month, the Centre, while lifting the ban on onion exports, restricted shipments by stipulating a minimum export price of $550 per tonne and imposing 40% export duty. Onion exports was banned in early December 2023 citing high food inflation and supply worries, especially in the onion-growing belts of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

There is no justification for treating both varieties on a par, small onion traders here contend. “Small onions, also known as sambar onion, is largely grown and consumed only in Tamil Nadu and by the Tamil diaspora in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka,” says A. Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association.

Explaining the rationale behind the traders’ demand for withdrawal of export duty on small onions, Mr. Thangaraj says small onions are normally harvested during the Tamil months of Thai-Masi. “Many opt to preserve the shallots under the conventional method of stocking them in pattarai and selling them during the ensuing summer season. However, due to a drop in moisture content, the stocked small onions lose about 40% weight. The stocks can be held only for about four months and there is no option but to sell them during summer.”

Under this situation, the Tiruchi wholesale onion market is witnessing a glut as it is getting about 200 tonnes of small onions every day, while the current demand is just about 100 tonnes. Perambalur and Tiruchi are major onion-growing belts and they are marketed largely through the Tiruchi wholesale market. Arrivals also come in from Namakkal, Dindigul and other districts.

“The top quality is priced at ₹50 a kg, but there are hardly any takers for it now,” Mr. Thangaraj says and adds that the off take would be around 300 tonnes a day if the export duty is withdrawn.

The shallots would be largely exported to Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore, but it is not economically viable now to export on paying 40% duty at the price stipulated by the Centre, he points out.

Mr. Thangaraj, who is also the Tiruchi district treasurer of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu, feels that the State government should take up the matter with the Centre.

A section of farmers too agree that lifting of export restrictions could help them get better prices. “I had sold my stocks for ₹25-30 a kg a few weeks ago. Now I understand the prices are slightly better as there is a demand for seeds. It is true that we will get a better price if exports are allowed freely,” said D. Srinivasan, 74, a veteran small onion grower of Renganathapuram in Perambalur district.

