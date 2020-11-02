Tiruchirapalli

Traders seek support for revival of business at Gandhi Market

Tiruchi Gandhi Market All Kinds of Wholesale and Retail Traders Association has sought the support of the district administration and City Corporation authorities for early functioning of the market.

At a time when the situation is turning to normal, the authorities must ideally take a stand to get the stay order on functioning of the market vacated at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, Ve. Govindarajulu, president of the association said in a press release.

Nearly 3,000 traders were facing enormous losses due to the legal stalemate, the vagaries of monsoon, and the uncertainty of sustaining business at G. Corner grounds, Mr. Govindarajulu said.

