Traders’ plea to Labour Welfare Department

The All Traders Association Kumbakonam has made an appeal to the Labour Welfare Department to rectify the problems faced by weights and measures dealers in applying for stamping of weights online.

In a statement addressed to Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Shanmugam, the Association said that the weights and measures dealers had been directed to apply online for licence or renewal of licence. However, most of them were unable to complete the process due to technical snags and in view of the delay, the traders might not be able to get the certificates of verification for the weights and measures used by them in the day to day business.

Stating that such a situation would result in imposing of fine on the traders for the usage of uncertified weights and measures, the Association said it would also result in revenue loss to the government. Hence, it had exhorted the Labour Welfare Minister to initiate necessary steps on war footing to ensure that the technical snags in the online application process were rectified and ensure the continuation of smooth business operations in the State.