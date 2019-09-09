Traders oppose closure of Old Bus Stand

For the second day on Monday, traders protested against closure of Old Bus Stand by the local body for undertaking remodelling under the Central government-sponsored Smart City project.

The traders doing business in the area had earlier offered their cooperation to Thanjavur Corporation for conversion of the bus stand into an ultra modern and spacious public facility. However, they emphasised on fulfilling of their request for allocation of shops of the same plinth area at an alternative location.

The civic body’s action of fencing the entrance and exit points of the Old Bus Stand on Sunday without complying with the request triggered the protest.

Officials claimed fencing was the normal practice whenever major construction works were taken up at a public place.

On Monday, president of Tamilnadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai T.Vellaiyan led a demonstration against the move.