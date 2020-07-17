Traders down shutters in Kumbakonam

THANJAVUR
Traders in Kumbakonam and nearby areas downed their shutters on Friday expressing solidarity with the Coordination Committee for Formation of Kumbakonam District.
The committee, comprising representation from different sections of the society such as traders, lawyers, medical practitioners and others, had earlier called for a total bandh in Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur and Papanasam areas on July 17 to press for the demand for the formation of a new district with Kumbakonam as its headquarters.
Prior to the bandh call, the committee had organised a postcard campaign and staged demonstrations in the town by roping in the political parties, non-governmental organisations and social activists.
On Friday, more than 15,000 shops in Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur and Papanasam areas remained closed.
Lawyers staged a demonstration in front of the Combined Court Complex at Kumbakonam in support of the two-decade-old demand for a new district with Kumbakonam as its headquarters.
