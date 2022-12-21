Traders’ body flays sealing of shops on HR and CE lands

December 21, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Federation on Wednesday expressed resentment over the sealing of shops by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.

Talking to reporters here, Federation president A. M. Vikramaraja said it was disheartening to note the sealing of shops with goods by the department due to default in payment of rent. The traders had taken the shops on rent from those who took the temple lands on lease. That being the case sealing the shops with goods was regrettable.

Referring to the usage of plastic for packing locally made ready-to-eat food items, imposition of the rule that the manufacturer’s/seller’s name should be printed on the plastic cover would incur more expenditure for the traders who procured the ready-to-eat items from local self-employed people for retailing.

Claiming that such rules would only favour corporates in the retail business, he pointed out that traders were providing an affordable marketing platform for the local ready-to-eat food products such as groundnut cakes and other products.

He also regretted that while one-time-use plastic was being used for packaging by major business houses/branded item manufacturers/corporates, the cottage industries and their local marketing agencies such as local traders were being asked by the officials to avoid their usage.

On the levy of goods and service tax on certain edible items, Mr. Vikramaraja resented the levy of GST on non-branded food items. While demanding that levying different slabs of GST on edible/food items should be dispensed with, he added that GST should be levied either for all food items (whether sold in retail or wholesale) or all edible items should be exempted from GST.