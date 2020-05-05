Traders at wholesale vegetable market subject to random tests

Health authorities in Tiruchi have begun conducting random COVID-19 tests among vegetable and fruit traders at the temporary wholesale market functioning at G. Corner grounds in the city.

The move comes in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus among workers at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai.

Health workers of Tiruchi City Corporation visited the temporary market on Monday night and subjected traders above 50 years of age to COVID-19 test. The traders, with co-morbid conditions such as asthma, sugar, blood pressure (BP) and those taking medicine for heart ailments, were also asked to undergo the test. Blood samples were taken from those who volunteered for the virus test. The swab and blood specimen of about 190 traders were collected.

A. Jaganathan, City Health Officer, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that the traders, who had co-morbidity and health issues, were mainly subjected for the virus test. The samples have been sent to the laboratory at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for testing and the results were expected within a day.

It has also been decided to collect swab and blood samples of all pregnant women and elderly patients, who visited the Urban Primary Health Centres in the city for treatment. In addition, traders and merchants of Big Bazaar and other important business centres were being subjected for swab test. Special teams had been formed to collect samples, Dr. Jaganathan added.

In a related development, the Tiruchi district administration has removed 13 localities in different parts of the district from the list of containment zones.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that out of 27 areas, which were notified as containment zones based on the incidence of COVID-19 cases, 13 areas have been removed from the list.

Palayam Bazaar, Thillai Nagar 11th cross, Pakkupettai, Balaji Nagar in Golden Rock, Bheema Nagar and EB Colony in Tiruchi city were taken off from the list of containment zones. Mahizhambadi and Anbil in Lalgudi panchayat union, Eachampatti and Koothur in Mannachanallur panchayat union, Karattampatti in Musiri panchayat union and Puthanatham in Manapparai panchayat union were also removed from the list. The relaxation would enable the residents of these areas to go out to buy essential commodities. However, they would have to ensure personal distancing norm and personal hygiene, Mr. Sivarasu added.