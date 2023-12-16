Traders asked to obtain licence before December 31

December 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has directed all traders in the city to obtain trade licences before December 31. Trade licence has been made mandatory for all kinds of trades. Hence all traders were required to obtain the licence before the month end. Traders can approach the offices of the Sanitary Inspectors/ Sanitary Officers in the respective localities to apply for the licence by submitting a photocopy of their Aadhaar card and photograph of the applicants. In an attempt to spread awareness on the requirement, the Corporation has started making public announcements regarding the deadline for obtaining the licences through its garbage collection vans.