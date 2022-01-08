Traders apprehensive over moving to temporary locations

Rise in COVID-19 cases may again lead to shifting of Gandhi Market in Tiruchi

With the possibility of wholesale vegetable sale at Gandhi Market being temporarily shifted due to rapid rise in COVID-19 cases looming large, traders here have expressed reservations over any such move.

Corporation officials held a meeting with representatives of traders’ associations a couple of days ago to sound them out on such a possibility and to discuss possible alternative locations. It was indicated that the traders may have to move as was done during the first and second wave of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

However, the representatives expressed their views against any such move. “The officials brought up the issue right at the beginning of the meeting and indicated that we may have to move out of the market temporarily, depending on directions from the government with respect to the functioning of Koyambedu and other markets. But we requested them not to close the market and make us run from pillar to post as during the previous occasions,” said M. K. Kamalakannan, president, Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam.

Gandhi Market was closed in March 2020 in view of COVID-19 threat and the wholesale market temporarily initially functioned on the service lane near Ariyamangalam on Chennai By-Pass Road and later at G. Corner grounds. Temporary retail markets functioned at a few places across the city. The traders were asked to move during the second wave, too, but this time to West Boulevard Road in May last after they refused to move to G. Corner grounds, citing practical difficulties and loss of business.

Justifying their demand, Mr. Kamalakkannan says people and traders are bound to visit vegetable markets wherever they functioned for their essential requirements. “If the authorities keep all 10 gates of Gandhi Market open, there will be no congestion. We are prepared to adhere to all other conditions and safety protocol that needs to be followed..”

According to a senior Corporation official, a decision will be made based on the government’s directive with respect to the functioning of Koyambedu market in Chennai.

Public interest is paramount, the official said, pointing to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, traders including Mr. Kamalakannan, have urged the district authorities to ensure that traders headed to the market and vehicles transporting vegetables are not stopped during the night curfew. Traders may be issued identity cards for the purpose. Similarly, farm labourers should be able to go to the fields to carry out the harvest and transport the produce.