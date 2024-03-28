Traders and businessmen will unseat BJP, says Kanimozhi

March 28, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KARUR

Traders, businessmen and merchants will teach a fitting lesson to the BJP government for harassing them under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime, said DMK MP K. Kanimozhi here today.

Canvassing votes in support of S. Jothimani, the Congress candidate for Karur Parliamentary Constituency, at Krishnarayapuram near here, Ms. Kanimozhi said that there was no transparency in implementing GST and there were many flaws. Traders and businessmen had been facing many issues. While the imposition of high rate of GST had affected the overall business, many traders were being penalised on many fronts. They were fed up over the imposition of hefty penalty even for failing to file returns.

The DMK leader said that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which had guaranteed 100 days of employment to the workers, had been put in the back burner since the BJP came to power. The BJP government continued to reduce the financial allocation to the rural job scheme. The workers were denied mandatory days of employment and were not given wages for many weeks.

Ms. Kanimozhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had ruined the country with their anti-people policies. It failed to implement most of the assurances given to the people. “The citizens are unable to feel safe and secure as the government had divided the people on religious line. It was always trying to gain political score by raking up religious issues,” she added.

Mr. Modi was making frequent visits to the State only on eve of poll and did not bother to visit the State when the people were suffering due to the unprecedented flood. The people would surely unseat the BJP from power this time, she said.

