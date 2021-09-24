Explore avenues for export of products, entrepreneurs told

Entrepreneurs were exposed to opportunities available for export of locally made products at exporters conclaves organised in the districts by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade in association with the respective District Industries Centres on Friday.

In Tiruchi, the focus was on opportunities for export of value-added products of banana, a widely grown fruit in the region, and engineering goods as Tiruchi has built a reputation as major fabrication hub in the country. Collector S.Sivarasu urged entrepreneurs to leverage the government schemes to explore avenues for export of their products.

He released a handbook on the government schemes and subsidies available for micro small and medium industries and distributed subsidy components sanctioned to five entrepreneurs under the New Entrepreneurs cum Enterprise Development Scheme.

TIDITSSIA president P.Rajappa, BHELSIA President, Rajappa Rajkumar, entrepreneurs and officials spoke.

Perambalur Collector P.Sri Venkada Priya said that assistance would be extended to artisans engaged in wood carving in Arumbavur and for producing value-added products from millets. She inaugurated an exhibition of locally made products.

In Nagapattinam, Collector Arun Thamburaj called upon entrepreneurs to tap the full scope for export of marine products. A.K.S.Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi addressed the event.

Similar events were held in Ariyalur, Tiruvarur districts.