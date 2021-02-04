Trade unions stage stir

A group of 19 members of various trade unions were arrested here on Thursday after they set afire copies of labour laws claiming that these were in favour of the corporates and also condemning the Budget announcements of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Members of trade unions, including All India Trade Union Congress, CITU, Labour Progressive Front and the Indian National Trade Union Congress participated in the stir that was held near the Head Post Office.

Police sources said the trade union members assembled in front of the Head Post Office and demanded that the Centre withdraw the LIC stake disinvestment move as it was functioning on profit and the decision to divest its shares in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The protesters also demanded the withdrawal of labour laws as it favoured the corporates; withdraw privatisation move and providing ₹7,500 per month for unorganised labourers. Police sources said the agitators set afire copies of labour laws following which they were arrested. Those held were later released.