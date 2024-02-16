ADVERTISEMENT

Trade unions stage protests in Tiruchi

February 16, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

They took out a march carrying flags and placards from the Chathiram bus stand to the Main Guard Gate and raised slogans in support of their charter of demands

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various trade unions staged a demonstration near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

Members of various trade unions staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and 13 other locations in the district on Friday, pressing the Union government to consider their charter of demands.

Thousands of members owing allegiance to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and several other trade unions affiliated to political parties staged a demonstration against the Union government near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi, in response to a call for nationwide general strike.

They took out a march carrying flags and placards from the Chathiram bus stand to the Main Guard Gate and raised slogans pressing the Union government to consider their charter of demands, which include measures to control inflation, new jobs and fill existing vacancies, against privatising public sector enterprises and to withdraw “anti-labour” policies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 1,100 protesters, including over 500 women, who staged a sit-in protest, were detained by the police. The trade union members staged demonstrations at 13 places in Tiruchi district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / unions

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US