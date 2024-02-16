GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trade unions stage protests in Tiruchi

They took out a march carrying flags and placards from the Chathiram bus stand to the Main Guard Gate and raised slogans in support of their charter of demands

February 16, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various trade unions staged a demonstration near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi on Friday.

Members of various trade unions staged a demonstration near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

Members of various trade unions staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and 13 other locations in the district on Friday, pressing the Union government to consider their charter of demands.

Thousands of members owing allegiance to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and several other trade unions affiliated to political parties staged a demonstration against the Union government near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi, in response to a call for nationwide general strike.

They took out a march carrying flags and placards from the Chathiram bus stand to the Main Guard Gate and raised slogans pressing the Union government to consider their charter of demands, which include measures to control inflation, new jobs and fill existing vacancies, against privatising public sector enterprises and to withdraw “anti-labour” policies.

As many as 1,100 protesters, including over 500 women, who staged a sit-in protest, were detained by the police. The trade union members staged demonstrations at 13 places in Tiruchi district.

