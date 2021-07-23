Tiruchirapalli

Trade unions stage protest against privatisation

Members of various trade unions stage a protest in Tiruchi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

TIRUCHI

Members of various trade unions staged a demonstration here on Friday opposing privatisation of various sectors and in support of their other demands. Office-bearers representing Labour Progressive Front, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Central Council of Trade Unions and Hind Mazdoor Sabha participated in the nearly hour-long demonstration in front of the BSNL telephone exchange office on West Boulevard Road.

The union members urged the BJP -led government at the Centre not to privatise defence production. The demonstrators demanded the Central government to withdraw amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act and give up the amendments in the Electricity Act. The protesting union members urged the Central government not to privatise railway, electricity, mines, public sector banks, airports, ports and insurance firms and not to sell them to big corporates such as Ambani and Adani.

The demonstration was led by S. Joseph Nelson, organising secretary of the Labour Progressive Front ,in which K. Suresh, secretary, AITUC, S. Rengarajan, secretary, CITU, K. Venkat Narayanan from the INTUC and others participated.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 8:29:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/trade-unions-stage-protest-against-privatisation/article35495663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY