Trade unions stage protest against privatisation

TIRUCHI

Members of various trade unions staged a demonstration here on Friday opposing privatisation of various sectors and in support of their other demands. Office-bearers representing Labour Progressive Front, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Central Council of Trade Unions and Hind Mazdoor Sabha participated in the nearly hour-long demonstration in front of the BSNL telephone exchange office on West Boulevard Road.

The union members urged the BJP -led government at the Centre not to privatise defence production. The demonstrators demanded the Central government to withdraw amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act and give up the amendments in the Electricity Act. The protesting union members urged the Central government not to privatise railway, electricity, mines, public sector banks, airports, ports and insurance firms and not to sell them to big corporates such as Ambani and Adani.

The demonstration was led by S. Joseph Nelson, organising secretary of the Labour Progressive Front ,in which K. Suresh, secretary, AITUC, S. Rengarajan, secretary, CITU, K. Venkat Narayanan from the INTUC and others participated.