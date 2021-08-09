Trade unions stage demonstration against Centre

Tiruchi

09 August 2021 16:56 IST

Members of various trade unions staged a demonstration here on Monday opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies on various fronts and in support of their charter of demands. Office bearers and representatives of the Labour Progressive Front, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha and the All India Central Council of Trade Unions besides Farmers Struggle Coordination Committee participated in the hour-long demonstration that was held in front of the Head Post Office here.

Raising slogans in support of their demands, the trade union members demanded the Centre to withdraw the ‘anti-farmer’ farm laws besides the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the four labour codes. They wanted the Centre to control the steep hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and essential commodities and stop privatisation of public sector undertakings and government departments.

They also wanted the Centre to desist from attempting to usurp the administration and the funds of various State welfare boards. The demonstrators also urged the Centre to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines were administered to all citizens free of cost and to give up the vaccine policy in favour of the corporates.

Increasing the financial allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the number of days under the scheme; creation of new job opportunities and filling up of vacant posts in government departments were among their other demands. The demonstration was headed by S. Joseph Nelson, district secretary Labour Progressive Front in which K. Suresh, district general secretary, AITUC, S. Rengarajan, district general secretary, CITU and others participated.