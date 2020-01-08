Trade union members stage protest

The strike called by trade unions against the Centre’s “anti-people” policies on Wednesday did not affect normal life in Tiruchi and in nearby districts even as the day was marked by a series of protests at various places.

Several trade union members were arrested in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts after they indulged in road roko agitations opposing disinvestment of public sector undertakings and privatisation of state-owned entities besides demanding withdrawal of changes made in labour welfare acts in favour of corporates.

Bank employees belonging to All India Bank Employees Association, All India Bank Officers Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Officers Congress and Indian National Bank Employees Federation participated in the strike.

Banking service was hit with employees staging a demonstration here opposing banking reforms; unwarranted merger of banks and demanding stringent measures to recover loans from corporates, adequate recruitment besides expeditious settlement of wage revision and other related issues. A group of bank employees staged a demonstration here. The strike was total, said an officer-bearer of All India Bank Employees Association.

In Tiruchi, over 700 members of various trade unions were arrested after they resorted to a road roko near the Head Post Office here condemning the BJP government at the Centre for its “anti-labour” and “anti-people” policies. Those from the CITU, AITUC, AITUC, LPF, HMS, INTUC and AICCTU participated in the road roko. Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, road roko agitations were held in 11 places including Lalgudi, Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Thottiyam and Thuraiyur with the police arresting around 550 trade unions members.

Road roko agitations were held at different places in Pudukottai with the police arresting over 600 union members. In Perambalur, around 463 trade union members were arrested near the new bus stand while in Ariyalur district the agitations were held at Ariyalur and Jayamkondam. Around 220 union members were arrested. The stir in no way affected normal life as buses were operated and shops and business establishments remained open here.

Members of the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration in front of the Armoury Gate at Ponmalai urging the Central government not to privatise the railway sector.

Thanjavur

The strike passed off peacefully in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

Trade union representatives and members of youth associations participated in demonstrations staged in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Pattukottai, Thirubhuvanam, Tiruvarur and Mannargudi, among other areas.

They assembled at pre-identified spots in respective localities and took out processions towards the nearest Central government establishments such as railway stations. However, their bid to stage road roko agitations was thwarted. The police arrested, detained protesters in marriage halls and released them later in the evening.

Normal life was not at all affected by the strike in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts as several autorickshaws and other public transport vehicles were seen plying on the road as usual. Most of the business establishments also functioned throughout the day.