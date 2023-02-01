Trade, industry sectors welcome announcements in Union Budget

February 01, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

TIRUCHI:

Industry and trade sector have, by and large, welcomed the announcements made in the Union Budget.

The announcement of ₹9.000 crore corpus for a revamped credit guarantee scheme that will be effective from April 1, has, particularly come in for praise from the Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association and the Tiruchi Trade Centre.

Announcements on stipend support for 47 lakh youth in three years via direct benefit transfer through roll out of a pan-India National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and establishment of 30 India International Skill Centres are welcome features, S. Gopalakrishnan, TIDITSSIA Secretary, and P. Rajappa, president, said.

The have also welcomed the exemption on taxation for the micro enterprises. As per the Budget announcement, micro enterprises with a turnover of up to ₹3 crore from the earlier two crore and certain professionals with a turnover of up to ₹75 lakh from earlier ₹50 lakh will be eligible to be taxed presumptively, provided their cash receipts are not more than five percent of total receipts.

It is heartening to note that the infusion is expected to enable additional collatoral free guaranteed credit of Rs. 2 lakh crore and reduce cost of credit by one per cent, N. Kanagasabapathi, Chairman, Tiruchi Trade Centre, said.

V. Govindarajulu, State General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, has welcomed the announcements directed at growth of rural women artisans, and computerisation of 63 thousand village based agricultural cooperative societies.

The Budget provision of income tax rebate up to Rs. 7 lakh in new tax regime, is a welcome step. The hike in infrastructure capital expenditure by 33 percent to Rs. 10 lakh crore will pave way for growth and continuation of 50-year interest free loans to States for another year is also a necessity, Mr. Govindarajulu said.