Trade body holds meeting with Army officer

July 15, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Defence Chamber of Industries and Commerce, Tiruchi held a meeting with Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area during his visit to Tiruchi on Friday.

The meeting was organised to explore the scope of the local fabrication units getting orders in Defence sector. The chairman of the Defence Chamber of Industries and Commerce Rajappa Rajkumar explained about the spare capacity available in the steel fabrication units and the expertise in welding. Lt. General Brar briefly explained about the opportunities available in the defence sector, a press release said.

