Trade body draws attention to dismal state of fabrication units

‘There is adequate land in Mondipatti SIPCOT Estate for big industries’

Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) on Friday drew the attention of the State government to the dismal condition of fabrication units in Tiruchi region that had, as ancillaries to BHEL, deteriorated from bad to worse due to declining trend in thermal power requirement.

Tiruchi district had all along been a major fabrication hub dependent on BHEL. “We request you to analyse the region’s capacity, competence and logistical advantage into consideration and impress upon giant public sector undertakings / private industrial groups to set up their manufacturing plants in Tiruchi region,” TIDITSSIA president R. Ilango said at a consultation meeting Minister for Finance and Human Resource Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan had with representatives of industry and MSME associations in Chennai on Friday. They were invited to offer suggestions for industrial growth of the State prior to the presentation of the revised budget estimates for 2021-22.

In a representation to the minister, Mr. Ilango said that there was adequate land in Mondipatti SIPCOT Estate (Tiruchi –Manaparai road) for accommodating big industries. He also placed a request for promoting Tiruchi-Nagapattinam corridor for promotion of agricultural / food-based industrial parks. “We also request you to use your good offices to impress upon the Union government to amend the Contractual Obligation dates in the Office Memorandum considering the second wave and to prevail upon the public sector enterprises to implement the revised Office Memorandum from Ministry of Finance,” Mr. Ilango said, adding that this step would help some of the MSMEs to cancel their contract with PSUs without any risk purchase clause and save them from extinction.

The request of MSME promoters for disbursal of subsidised loans through nationalised banks had to be considered. Presently, the government-subsidised loan with 6% subsidy and 6% interest was disbursed only through Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation.

The government could consider starting clusters of cottage industries in every panchayat and panchayat union to encourage entrepreneurs to generate revenue by employing local youths, Mr. Elango said.