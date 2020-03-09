The traction substation constructed at Thanjavur railway junction as part of the ongoing overhead electrification work up to Karaikal via Tiruvarur has been commissioned. The substation was commissioned at a cost of ₹20 crore, which was paid to the Tangedco for drawing the line through underground cables. The connection of 110kv power supply to the traction substation at Thanjavur will help extend supply of power to Karaikal railway station. Work on the overhead electrification was in progress on the 42-km Tiruvarur-Karaikal stretch and was likely to be completed this month, a Southern Railway press release said. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification is executing the project.
Traction sub station at Thanjavur commissioned
The 110kV facility will help extend power supply to Karaikal railway station
