Track doubling work resumes

The Railways Vikas Nigam Limited has resumed doubling the track between Manapparai and Dindigul. After completion of the work by the middle of this year, it will help reduce the travel time from Chennai Egmore to Madurai by at least two hours.

The work forms part of doubling Villupuram-Dindigul segment, a length of 273 km. Though a major part of the segment was completed, to a length of 231 km, the work on doubling the 42-km-long Manapparai - Dindigul section remained delayed for about two years due to want of funds.

An important segment, the project is being executed at an estimate of ₹1,626.81 crore.

At Ayyalur station near Dindigul, for instance, the work has been in full swing. At Vaiyampatti, a new station had been constructed. Electrical lines were being provided. According to sources, construction of new stations was necessary as widening had given an additional infrastructure in terms of additional platform and extension of existing platforms.

The existing track was laid about two decades ago between the hills near Puduvadi, sources said. Aqueducts were built at three villages in the hilly terrain for swift operation of trains. The second line is being laid close to Manapparai - Dindigul National Highway. The project involves construction of 58 major bridges and 500 minor bridges in the segment.