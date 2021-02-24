Stone laid for satellite town

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Wednesday laid the foundation for a satellite town at Mullur in Pudukottai panchayat union. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board will establish it at a cost of ₹ 56.31 crore on 100 acres with 1,603 housing plots. The satellite town would have tar-topped roads of 80 feet, 60 feet and 40 feet width with drinking water connection for every plot; street light facility, parks, among other modern facilities. The plots for higher income group, middle income group and lower income group besides those for economically weaker sections will be in demarcated areas.

It will come up near the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and would be about five km away from the Pudukottai bus stand and Collectorate and six km away from the Pudukottai railway station. Necessary instructions have been given to officials to complete the project expeditiously for public use. Collector P. Uma Maheswari and TNHB officials were present on the occasion, a press release said.