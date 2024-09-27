Town vending committee election to be held on November 22

Elections for the town vending committee in the city will be conducted on November 22, Mayor M. Anbazhagan informed the Corporation Council here on Friday. Tiruchi Corporation has decided to hold the election as mandated under Section 38 (1) of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2015.

Initially, the polling was scheduled to be held on November 12, and the filing of nominations on October 21. Following the councillors’ demand to conduct the elections after Diwali, as the vendors would be busy doing business during the festive season, the Corporation postponed the polling day to November 22.

Considering the request, the elections has been postponed and the filing of nominations will begin on November 4. The last date for filing of nominations will be November 11, Mr. Anbazhagan said.

About 5231 street vendors have been identified, and identity cards were issued to them. However, a new round of enrolment was carried out recently on the suggestion of vendor associations and representatives to include those who had been left out.

As many as 989 street vendors were added, and steps are being taken to issue the identity cards. Details of 6,220 identity card recipients have been put up on the bulletin boards of ward offices.

A section of councillors demanded that the Corporation first issue identity cards for all the street vendors before the elections. S. Suresh, Councillor of Ward 35, suggested the civic body include the photographs of the street vendors along with the details listed at the ward office to avoid inaccuracies.

The Corporation Commissioner will be the committee chairperson, which will have the City Health Officer, police officers, representatives from trade unions, resident welfare associations, and NGOs as members. Six persons will be elected from among the traders as members of the committee. The election will be based on a reservation system to give representation to woman and person with disabilities.

Once the election is over, the committee will identify suitable areas where street vendors could operate. In the first phase, a street vending zone would be set up for Burma Bazaar traders operating in the area owned by the Corporation at Yanaikulam, ensuring that the livelihood of the traders was not affected.