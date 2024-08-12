Town Panchayat executive officer, office assistant arrested on graft charge

An Executive Officer of the Pazhaya Jayankonda Cholapuram town panchayat in Karur district and a Junior Assistant were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) Karur unit on Monday on graft charge.

The accused, Rajagopal, Executive Officer, and Sivakumar, Junior Assistant, were arrested in their office by the DVAC team on charges of demanding and accepting ₹17,000 as bribe for tax assessment of a newly constructed house at Poovambadi village in Karur district. The house belonged to Kumaresh from whom the bribe amount was allegedly demanded.

Unwilling to pay bribe, Mr. Kumaresh lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Karur unit, following which a trap was laid and the two were arrested, DVAC sources added.