Town bus services to resume plying on Anaikarai bridge

The town bus services connecting Anaikarai and other places on the northern side of the Coleroon river with Kumbakonam have resumed through Anaikarai bridge from Wednesday.

Movement of heavy vehicles through the centuries-old bridge built during the colonial period remained banned for most of the years during the last decade after the Public Works Department, which maintains the barrage, declared that the carriageway that formed part of the barrage had weakened.

However, the ban was lifted and re-imposed on few occasions until the State Transport Corporation and other heavy vehicle operators were finally directed to use the high-level bridge connecting Neelathanallur and Jayankondam on the upstream of the Coleroon instead of operating their services on a circuitous route of Mayiladuthurai-Sirkazhi-Chidambaram to reach Sethiyathope or Vadalur to proceed towards Chennai for a brief period.

The resumption of town services brought succour to commuters, who hitherto alighted from buses on the southern bank of the Coleroon to reach Anaikarai village on the northern bank.

Meanwhile, enquiries revealed that except for the town bus services no other transport would be allowed to ply through the bridge.