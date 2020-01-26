Towheed Jamath protests against CAA

A large number of members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) and other non-political Islamic organisations took part in rallies in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and implementation of National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Registry (NPR) in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts on Saturday.

Over 5,000 people took part in the march from Uzhavar Sandhai to Tiruchi Collectorate where a public meeting was held. Speaking at the meeting, TNTJ general secretary E. Mohammed strongly condemned the CAA.

“There are people protesting at West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, New Delhi and even in Chennai. We are here to show our support with our brothers and sisters across the country and demand the discriminatory Act’s withdrawal,” he said.

Thanjavur

Members of TNTJ staged demonstrations in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Saturday demanding the withdrawal of CAA and not to implement NRC and NPR.

The demonstrators led by the local leaders of the TNTJ at the respective places raised slogans condemning the Union government and claimed that the implementation of NRC and NPR would divide the people on the lines of religion.

At the end of the demonstration, a team of TNTJ leaders were allowed to proceed to the Collectorates at Thanjavur and Tiruvarur for submitting a memorandum.

Nagapattinam

The TNTJ organised a rally in Nagapattinam to demand the revocation of the CAA in which thousands of members and supporters took part. The protesters shouted slogans urging the Tamil Nadu Assembly to pass a resolution against the CAA, on the lines of Kerala Assembly. As the rally was held without permission, several were detained by police near the BSNL office on Nagore Main Road.

Pudukottai

Mubarak Ali, district secretary, TNTJ, led a rally which began at the PU Chinnappa Park.