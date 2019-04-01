Towards a 100% turn out

Students of Seeethalakshmi Ramaswami College on Monday joined Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives taken up by election officials in the city and organised a slew of events at their campus.

The students took up the activities in association with Integrated Child Development Scheme to drive home the twin messages on the importance of achieving cent per cent voting and ethical voting.

Carrying balloons with awareness messages, the students made a human formation to indicate 100%. Besides, a painting exhibition was also organised. The students also sought to explain the importance of voting and ethical voting through the traditional game of Snake and Ladder.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who inaugurated the events in the presence of R. Padmavathy, Principal, and K. Pechiammal, District Planning Officer, ICDS, also affixed his thumb impression on a bill board and so did the students, committing themselves to ethical voting.

Mr. Sivarasu also administered a pledge to the students. A mock polling booth was also set up to demonstrate the voting process to first-time voters among students.