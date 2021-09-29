Major tourism development project being drawn up for Poompuhar: Minister

M.Mathiventhan, Minister for Tourism, inspecting the art gallery at Poompuhar on Wednesday.

TIRUCHI: A major tourism development scheme will be implemented soon in the ancient port city of Poompuhar, Minister for Tourism, M.Mathiventhan, said on Wednesday.

“Special attention will be paid to Poompuhar and a major scheme is being drawn up as announced in the Assembly. The scheme will be implemented without affecting the heritage of Poompuhar,” Mr.Mathiventhan said after inspecting some of the ongoing development works at the seashore tourism complex.

Accompanied by Nivedha M.Murugan and M.Paneerselvam, MLAs representing Poompuhar and Sirkazhi respectively, Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism, and R.Lalitha, Collector, Mayiladuthurai, the Minister visited the Ilanchi Mandram, Silapathikara Art Gallery, Paavai Mandram, Nedungal Mandram and other attractions in Poompuhar during the visit.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Mr.Mathiventhan said the tourism complex at Poompuhar had been lying in neglect over the past 10 years. Currently, a tourist information centre, handicrafts sales counter, canteen and an overhead water tank were being established at a cost of ₹2.57 crore, he said and added that he had directed the officials to expedite the work.

