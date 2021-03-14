Tourism potential remains untapped in Thuraiyur

Lack of employment opportunities and acute drinking water scarcity are two major issues

The AIADMK and the DMK are evenly poised in Thuraiyur (Reserved) constituency, situated close to the Pachamalai, a low range hills part of eastern ghats.

Located in the north-west of Tiruchi, the constituency has been a most backward for so long. Lack of employment opportunities and acute drinking water scarcity has been the major election issues.

Despite of Pachamalai and Puliyancholai possess immense potential to tab tourism potential, there is a strong grouse among the voters that the representatives and the rules have failed to give a fillip to the eco-tourism initiatives, although the Forest Department had created some infrastructure for the visitors at Top Sengattupatti recently. There is hardly any industrial developmental activity in the constituency except a few explosives units and rice mills.

Until the 2008 delimitation process, most of the areas of the existing Thuraiyur constituency were part of Uppilliyapuram (Scheduled Tribes) constituency.

Two panchayat unions such as Uppilliyapuram and Thuraiyur, Thuraiyur municipality, and two town panchayats such as Balakrishnanpatti and Uppilliyapuram are in the constituency. It has a sizeable population of Scheduled Tribes, who live in 49 remote villages around Vannadu, Kombai, and Thenpuranadu of Pachamalai.

People of the constituency mainly depend upon agriculture and allied agricultural activities such as rearing milch animals, sheep, and goats for livelihood. Shallots, maize, and cotton are raised in some parts of the constituency. In spite of the tough condition, absence of assured irrigation sources and frequent failure of monsoon, people work hard to meet their both ends.

Tapioca is the major crop raised on Pachamalai and its foothills. It is estimated that farmers raise tapioca on about 3,000 hectares every year and it accounts for more than 80% of tapioca cultivation in Tiruchi district. Almost all tribes of Pachamalai are engaged in the cultivation of tapioca. Though it is an important livelihood opportunity of tribal farmers, many of them are sore over the method of fixing of prices of tapioca.

It is alleged that a syndicate of sago industries in the neighbouring Salem district invariably manages to keep the prices low, which leaves very little profit for farmers. Claiming that the middlemen and agents of sago industries are fixing prices for tapioca according to their whims and fancies, the farmers have been raising the issue with the elected representatives and the State government. But there has been no sign of a solution in sight.

The high-intensity blast at Vetrivel Explosives that killed at least 20 lives in 2016 still lingers among the voters of the constituency. Many are still up in arms against the move to reopen the explosive unit.

Though the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAS) supplies water to the residents of the Thuraiyur municipality along with 98 village panchayats and the town panchayats from the Cauvery river, many complaints that they get water once in 7 to 10 days.

The existing water scheme, which was designed in 2001 with a capacity to supply 3.12 million liters a day (MLD), is said to have become outdated with the growing population.

“Drinking water scarcity has been a major election issue for so long. We get water once in 10 days. There are talks of establishing a new water scheme. But it is yet to materialise,” says M. Suresh Babu, a voter in Thuraiyur constituency.

An analysis of earlier elections reveals that the AIADMK has a slight advantage over its principal rival, the DMK. In the first election held in 2011 after the delimitation process in 2008, AIADMK candidate T. Indra Gandhi defeated D. Parimala of the DMK by a margin of 10,935 votes.

DMK candidate S. Stalin Kumar won in 2016 by defeating A. Maivizhi of the AIADMK with a margin of 8,068 votes. Before the delimitation process, the AIADMK had won five times and DMK thrice since 1971 in the erstwhile Uppilliyapuram constituency.

While the DMK has renominated Mr. Stalinkumar, the AIADMK has given another chance to former MLA Ms. Indra Gandhi.

Soon after the announcement of candidates, both Mr. Stalin Kumar and Ms.Indra Gandhi have launched their campaign. Both of them are familiar with voters. Unlike the DMK candidate, the AIADMK candidate is faced with discontent after a section of cadre of the AIADMK, opposed to her candidature, sought a change in the candidate. However, she is said to have won over the dissenters and primed for the challenge. By all indications, the constituency is poised for close fight.