Tourism infrastructure at Ponnaniyar dam in a shambles

Poor maintenance has brought down the number of visitors

Poor maintenance of the park at Ponnaniyar dam near Manapparai and its untapped tourism potential has caused consternation among visitors.

The serene dam, located between Perumal Malai and Semmalai along the peripheries of Tiruchi and Karur districts, is one of the tourist spots in the region. While the dam and its catchment area are located in Karur district, the ayacut area of the dam is spread over Mugavanur panchayat and neighbouring villages in Tiruchi district. The dam has 2,100 acres of ayacut.

Rainwater from Kadavur region is the main source for the dam built in 1974 with a catchment area spread over 33.60 square miles. The dam stands 51 metres tall with a storage capacity of 120 million cubic feet (mcft). The level stood at 28 feet as against 51 feet on Sunday.

Water from the dam is released for irrigation only when the storage attains the level of 70 mcft. It was opened for irrigation in 2005 as the water was above 43 feet. Since then it has not been opened due to insufficient storage.

It was renovated under World Bank-funded ‘Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project’ at an estimate of ₹2.50 crore. Various works, including laying of approach road to the dam to a length of 4 km from Mugavnur and retaining wall, were carried out

Though the dam is rarely opened for irrigation due to poor storage, it is considered a potential tourism spot for people of Thogamalai, Karur, Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Tiruchi and other neighbouring towns and villages. There are people who prefer to visit the dam to enjoy its beauty by taking a walk with friends and family.

The park at Ponnaniyar dam is poorly maintained. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

But the poor maintenance of the tourism infrastructure and the adjoining park has brought down the number of tourists to the dam. The park situated downstream of the dam is in a shambles. Thorny bushes have grown at various places. The benches and drinking water taps are in disuse. Several tube lights are found to be dysfunctional. The main gate of the dam is always locked, thereby indicating that no one is permitted to enter.

‘The number of visitors to the dam has come down drastically due to poor infrastructure and maintenance. The tourism potential is totally untapped. Steps should be taken to renovate and rehabilitate the tourism infrastructure,” says a resident of Kadavur.

When contacted, a senior official of the Public Works Department told The Hindu that steps would be taken to ensure proper maintenance of the park. The Tourism Department had evinced interest to take over the park so as to provide all amenities. The proposal was under consideration.