ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism facilities to come up at Kodiyampalayam islet in Mayiladuthurai district

March 17, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan

Collector AP. Mahabharathi inspecting the site proposed to be developed by the Tourism Department at Kodiyampalayam islet near Pazhayar in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday. | Photo Credit:

The Tourism Department in Mayiladuthurai district has mooted a plan to develop the Kodiyampalayam islet in Kollidam Panchayat Union as a tourism destination and forwarded a proposal to the State government for approval.

The islet, located close to River Pazhayar estuary near Kollidam, is home to several fisherfolk families. Though the islet was under the jurisdiction of Mayiladuthurai district, it would take 40 minutes to sail on a boat from Pazhayar to reach the place, which was relatively closer to the coastal areas in the adjacent Cuddalore district.

A road bridge was constructed a few years back connecting the islet with the shore near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district. Soon after the bridge was thrown open, tourists and college students thronged the islet and it became a major tourism destination. According to data from the Tourism Department, more than two lakh tourists visited Kodiyampalayam in the past two years.

District Tourism Officer T. Aravintha Kumar told The Hindu the department mooted a proposal to develop Kodiyampalayam islet on the lines of Poompuhar and Tharangambadi, the ancient coastal towns in the district, which attract tourists from many places across the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Tourism Department in the district had conducted a feasibility study last month and sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) for its approval. The proposal included the construction of a boat house at Kodiyampalayam islet at ₹ 3 crore, approach roads at ₹ 1.2 crore, and drinking water, street lights, and other amenities to facilitate tourists at ₹ 1.2 crore.

The TTDC would scrutinise the proposal and conduct a technical feasibility study in the islet, said the official and added the process might take three to four months to complete. The work would start soon after the approval.

On Friday, Collector AP. Mahabharathi visited the islet and inspected the ongoing works of the Fisheries Department adjacent to the proposed tourism site. After the inspection, Mr. Mahabharathi said construction of a fishing harbour, fishing net building, and fish auction centres at ₹ 2.85 crore were underway at the islet to facilitate the fisherfolk to improve their livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US