Tourism facilities to come up at Kodiyampalayam islet in Mayiladuthurai district

The Tourism Department in Mayiladuthurai district has mooted a plan to develop the Kodiyampalayam islet in Kollidam Panchayat Union as a tourism destination and forwarded a proposal to the State government for approval.

The islet, located close to River Pazhayar estuary near Kollidam, is home to several fisherfolk families. Though the islet was under the jurisdiction of Mayiladuthurai district, it would take 40 minutes to sail on a boat from Pazhayar to reach the place, which was relatively closer to the coastal areas in the adjacent Cuddalore district.

A road bridge was constructed a few years back connecting the islet with the shore near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district. Soon after the bridge was thrown open, tourists and college students thronged the islet and it became a major tourism destination. According to data from the Tourism Department, more than two lakh tourists visited Kodiyampalayam in the past two years.

District Tourism Officer T. Aravintha Kumar told The Hindu the department mooted a proposal to develop Kodiyampalayam islet on the lines of Poompuhar and Tharangambadi, the ancient coastal towns in the district, which attract tourists from many places across the country.

He said the Tourism Department in the district had conducted a feasibility study last month and sent a proposal to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) for its approval. The proposal included the construction of a boat house at Kodiyampalayam islet at ₹ 3 crore, approach roads at ₹ 1.2 crore, and drinking water, street lights, and other amenities to facilitate tourists at ₹ 1.2 crore.

The TTDC would scrutinise the proposal and conduct a technical feasibility study in the islet, said the official and added the process might take three to four months to complete. The work would start soon after the approval.

On Friday, Collector AP. Mahabharathi visited the islet and inspected the ongoing works of the Fisheries Department adjacent to the proposed tourism site. After the inspection, Mr. Mahabharathi said construction of a fishing harbour, fishing net building, and fish auction centres at ₹ 2.85 crore were underway at the islet to facilitate the fisherfolk to improve their livelihood.