Tourism development works at Poompuhar to be completed in six months, said Minister

June 23, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Tourism development works taken up at an estimated cost of ₹23.60 crore at the Poompuhar will be completed in about six months, Tourism Minister K.Ramachandran said here on Thursday.

Also known as Kaveri Poompattinam, Poompuhar, the capital city of the ancient Chola kingdom, is being given a facelift to develop into a world class tourism destination.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the progress of the works at the Poompuhar tourism complex and the Danish Fort at Tharangambadi in the district, Mr. Ramachandran said that tourist amenities at Tharangambadi would also be improved soon.

He disclosed that tourist arrivals have picked up across the State. Mayiladuthurai district has attracted 9.71 lakh tourist arrivals so far this year against the total arrival of 6.60 lakh tourists during 2022. Tourist arrivals to the district are expected to cross 12 lakhs this year, he said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Ramachandran inspected the Hotel Tamil Nadu in Nagappattinam and said the hotel complex built in 1989 was in a dilapidated condition and has to be demolished and rebuilt. Steps were being taken to renovate or reconstruct about 300 structures under the control of the Tourism Department, including the hotels run by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).

Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director of TTDC and Director of Tourism, and other officials accompanied the Minister during his inspections.

Memorial renovation

Meanwhile, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan inspected the Thillaiyadi Valliammai Memorial in Tharangambadi taluk on Thursday. The memorial will be renovated at a cost of ₹89.54 lakh and the works are set to begin soon. The Minister also inspected the site identified for construction of a hall in memory of Mayuvaram Vedanayagam, who is considered to have authored the first Tamil novel, at a cost of ₹3 crore at Arockiyanathapuram in Mayiladuthurai.