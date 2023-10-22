Tourism development works at Poompuhar likely to be completed by this year-end

October 22, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The second phase of works to upgrade infrastructure to promote tourism at Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district has gathered pace with the district administration expediting its efforts to complete the project by the end of this year.

Poompuhar, also known as Kaveri Poompattinam, the capital city of the ancient Chola kingdom is soon to offer better amenities for tourists as the Tamil Nadu government has been implementing a slew of infrastructure development projects in a phased manner.

To upgrade the amenities in Poompuhar into a world-class infrastructure, the State government had sanctioned ₹2.57 crore during the first phase of the project, which was completed a few months ago.

Renovation of Silapathikaram art gallery, Paavai mandram, Ilanji mandram, and construction of a tourism interpretation centre, shops, and restaurants were carried out. At present, the tourism department has been constructing ticket counters, promenade, and arrival plazas besides parking facilities, a gazebo, and a cloakroom in the second phase at ₹ ₹23.6 crore.

District Monitoring Officer and Commissioner of Social Welfare V. Amudhavalli and Collector A.P. Mahabharathi conducted a joint inspection at Poompuhar recently to take stock of the work progress and instructed the officials to expedite the project.

The second phase of the project is likely to be completed by the end of this year, subject to the disruptions caused by the upcoming northeast monsoon season, said official sources, adding that upgrading the infrastructure at Poompuhar will make the historic town a popular tourism destination in the State.